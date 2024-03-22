Police officers in Tampa, Florida, came to the rescue of an elderly man who was in desperate need of help on Saturday.

The incident happened a few minutes after 4:00 p.m. when officers rushed to a home on E. Chico Street, where the building was filling with smoke, Tampa Police said in a press release on Friday.

Eighty-one-year-old Wallace Carter, who lives at the home, was trapped inside because burglar bars are on the doors and windows.

The responding officers took swift action to save the man’s life.

The agency’s news release said, “Officer Travis Wilson, recognizing the situation was critical, quickly determined that specialized breaching tools, including a halogen and a ram, would be necessary to gain entry and save the resident. Officers arrived and forced entry into the residence.”

Video footage of the tense moments during the rescue shows officers racing to the scene with their sirens blaring. Once they approached the front door, one of them said, “Yeah, it’s full of smoke,” referring to the dwelling.

When the officers broke into the residence using their tools, they announced themselves and began searching for Carter in the smoke-filled house.

Moments into their search, they found him lying on the floor near a table. He did not appear to be moving at the time. The officers quickly gathered him up and took him outside to safety.

“We got you, buddy,” one of the officers told the elderly man as he lay on the grass. “You’re okay, buddy,” the officer said again, then asked him if he was comfortable as he tended to him.

When officials with Tampa Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, they put out the fire, which started on the man’s stove, the police agency said. They noted that Carter was taken to a hospital for treatment and eventually released.

Following the rescue, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said, “The swift and decisive actions of these officers are truly commendable. Their bravery and commitment to public safety are shining examples of the dedicated service of every member of the Tampa Police Department.”

Social media users also lavished praise on the officers for their actions, one person writing, “Great job TPD!!!!! Thank God his neighbors called quickly to help him get out of there.”

“Heroes!!!!!” another user said.