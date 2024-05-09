A heart-pounding incident happened on Wednesday in Raleigh, North Carolina, and a Good Samaritan was there to help someone who might have been severely hurt.

It happened at the crossing on Beryl Road near Interstate 440 and Hillsborough Street when a car was sitting between the railroad arms that were down to signal that a train was on its way, ABC 11 reported Thursday.

However, a man named Aziz Habtis saw what was about to happen and knew he had to do something to help. Therefore, he immediately jumped into action and approached the car whose driver was in imminent danger.

“I just ran to him and said, ‘Get out man. Get out. No time!’ He just immediately got out of the car,” Habtis recalled. Moments later the train hit the car and crushed its front end.

Video footage shows the moment the train hit the maroon-colored vehicle, shoving it out of the way:

People at the scene told a WRAL reporter that it was a “scary” incident, and video footage taken from inside a nearby coworking space shows the moment the train slammed into the vehicle on the other side of the parking lot:

A spokesperson for Amtrak said the train was on its way to Charlotte when it hit two cars sitting on the tracks. However, police said all of the drivers escaped before the impact and no one was hurt.

More video footage shows the maroon car laying on its side near the tracks and officials assessing the scene:

“Witnesses near where the crash happened said it is common for cars to stop on the tracks. They said they believe this happens because of unclear signage warning about the tracks and worn out paint on the road to designate where drivers should safely stop,” the ABC 11 article read.