Polls Show Growing Opposition to Transgenderism

Another pair of polls show Americans are continuing their turn against the radical transgender agenda.

A Pew Research poll finds that a growing majority of voters say that a person’s feelings about his or her “gender” is tied to their biological sex. This conclusion contradicts claims by transgender activists, who insist the government should treat each person’s “gender” feelings as more important than the reality of biological sex.

Pew finds that a growing number of voters say that gender is determined at birth and can’t be “chosen” at will.

The poll released last week found that 65 percent say that a person’s gender is determined at birth, while only 34 percent said that a person can change their gender later in life.

Pew added that nine-in-ten Trump voters say that gender is assigned at birth. As to Biden supporters, only 39 percent agree that gender is assigned at birth.

Unsurprisingly, 59 percent of Biden voter say a person can change their gender while only nine percent of Trump voters agree.

Pew also found a result that might be worrisome for Democrats. 64 percent of black Biden voters say that a person’s gender is determined at birth. But a smaller number, 46 percent, of Hispanic Biden voters agree. An even small number of white Biden voters, 32 percent, said that gender is assigned at birth. Asian voters agreed at an even smaller 27 percent.

Another poll on the topic of transgenderism found that transgender athletes are losing support, as well.

The survey conducted by the University of Chicago shows that two-thirds of adults oppose transgender females competing against females in women’s sports.

The new NORC at University Chicago survey found that a large majority said that transgender athletes should “never” or only “in rare cases” be allowed to compete as women.

The poll found that 69 percent of U.S. adults say that men who identify as women should not be allowed to compete as females.

The opposition to transgenderism, though, was not translated to gays in general, as the poll found that respondents otherwise had little resistance to gays. Respondents said they would vote for gays, they overwhelmingly supported same sex relationships, they said they would have no issue if their children said they were gay, and even 54 percent agreed that schools should not tell parents if their children came out as gay in school.

These two polls correspond to a report by the anti-transgender activist group Boys vs. Women which did a round-up of a group of different polls and found that opposition to transgenderism has actually grown between 2016 and 2024.

Of the 1000 polled by Ipsos, support for using gender identity dropped from 27% to 21%, and opposition rose from 45% to 52% from 2021 to 2024. — boysvswomen.com (@boysvswomen) June 3, 2024

According to the averaging of the polls computed by the group found that opposition to transgenderism went from about 30 percent opposed to transgender “women” competing as women in 2016 to more than 60 percent opposing the idea today.

