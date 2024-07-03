Delta Flight Forced to Land After Serving ‘Spoiled’ Food

A Delta Air Lines flight from Detroit, Michigan, to Amsterdam, Netherlands, was forced to divert to New York after passengers were served spoiled food, company officials said.

The plane landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday “after reports that a portion of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service were spoiled,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News.

Officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told the outlet that 14 of the flight’s 277 passengers and 10 crew members had to receive medical attention when the plane landed, but none were hospitalized.

The exact number of people who consumed the spoiled food remains unclear.

“This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels,” the Delta spokesperson said, adding that the incident is being investigated by the company.

The Port Authority, which runs JFK Airport, said passengers were provided with lodging for the night and that they would be rebooked on different flights.