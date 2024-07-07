A girl is safe thanks to police officers in Fort Worth, Texas, who took swift action when she was allegedly kidnapped from a home early Friday.

Officers responded to a call around 2:00 a.m. in the 6700 block of Golden Grove Road regarding a robbery and kidnapping, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Two males are accused of entering the home, taking the young girl at gunpoint, and fleeing the scene in stolen vehicles.

When officers located one of the vehicles just before 3:00 a.m. and tried to make it come to a halt, the driver sped away and led the officers on a short pursuit.

The car eventually crashed near the intersection of I-35W and Sycamore School Road. Even though the driver took off on foot, police officers closed in and took him into custody. Following the chase, officers found the girl inside the car with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The suspect, who is a juvenile, was taken to the Scott D. Moore Juvenile Justice Center. He faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle,” the Star-Telegram article said, noting authorities are continuing to search for the second suspect involved in the case.

According to Fox 4, the girl was transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center following the harrowing experience.

Neighbors told WFAA they did not hear anything when the alleged kidnapping happened, but police did ask them for Ring doorbell camera recordings that could help in their investigation.

In May 2023, Fort Worth police officers rescued an infant who had been kidnapped and left at what appeared to be a dead-end road, CBS Texas reported.

Video footage shows an officer rushing over to help another officer who takes the baby out of a car seat. When the officer places the infant on his shoulder, the baby begins to cry but he works to calm it down: