Mysterious Good Samaritan Rescues Man from Connecticut House Fire

Neighbors say a mysterious good Samaritan rescued a man from a burning home on Thursday in Seymour, Connecticut.

According to Seymour Fire Chief Chris Edwards, crews were notified Thursday evening about a fire at a residence on Lynn Terrace that had fully engulfed the front portion of the building, WTNH reported, noting the Oxford Fire Department also helped with the blaze.

During the incident, a man in his 60s suffered burns and was taken to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown.

A neighbor who spoke with the outlet said he was relaxing on his porch when he saw a car come to a halt and a man got out. According to the neighbor, the man ran toward the burning home and pulled someone from the structure.

“I watched the paramedics take care of him, rush him out of here and got him to the hospital ASAP,” the neighbor recalled. When the outlet’s reporter said, “Sounds like that guy saved a life tonight,” the neighbor stated, “I hope so.”

Video footage shows the burned home after authorities put the fire out.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Seymour Fire Marshal’s office, Seymour police department, and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit,” the WTNH article said.

