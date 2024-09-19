A sheriff’s deputy in Macomb County, Michigan, recently performed an incredible rescue when a 63-year-old man was in danger.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicole Miron and her fellow deputy saw the man driving erratically on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens and tried to pull him over. However, he kept moving at 5 miles an hour, ABC7 reported Thursday.

When the deputies pulled up alongside the man’s truck in their own vehicle he “appeared to be in a daze” and could not respond to their requests to stop the vehicle.

Video footage from the sheriff’s office shows the silver truck hitting curbs as it moved down the roadway:

Miron knew she had to do something to stop the vehicle and rescue the man, so she climbed from the passenger seat of a moving patrol vehicle that another officer was driving and got into the truck’s window, per ABC 6.

“You good? You okay? Is this park?” She asked the man. She later said he had suffered a sort of medical issue.

“Luckily we had a car following the vehicle so we were able to keep tabs exactly where the vehicle was headed,” she explained, adding that she worked to get the truck stopped before they came to a busy intersection.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham is understandably proud of his deputies quick-thinking and calmness under pressure when a citizen was in need.

“I commend Deputy Miron for putting herself in harm’s way to help a citizen in need and protect other drivers on the roadway. Due to her quick thinking and selfless actions, she safely ended what could have been a tragic situation,” he said.

Miron later praised her partner, Deputy Anthony Gross, for keeping their vehicle close to the moving truck and also making sure she was safe. To make things more interesting, Gross has not been on the job for long:

“That day was probably like day 15. Right now I’m on training, so she’s my training officer. Our trust is new but I feel like it’s pretty strong. We’ve had solid days,” Gross said.