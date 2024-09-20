New York City’s former coronavirus adviser, Dr. Jay Varma, apparently had parties involving sex and drugs during the pandemic, according to secretly recorded footage of him speaking about the instances.

Varma was then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) top health adviser and ran the city’s response to the pandemic, which saw businesses shut down and people told to stay inside their homes while distancing from others, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

Varma was reportedly unaware he was being recorded during conversations with someone working undercover for conservative podcaster Steven Crowder’s Mug Club.

In one of the clips, Varma said he was the one who convinced de Blasio to issue the vaccine mandate. Further into the clip, a woman asks Varma, “Like, if New York City found out that you were having sex parties during COVID…”

He then replied:

Yeah, it would have been a real embarrassment. We went to some, like underground, like dance party. Like, underneath a bank in Wall Street, and we were all rolling. We were all taking Molly [ecstasy/MDMA] and everybody’s high. And I was so happy because I hadn’t done that in like a year and a half. Like a year, or whatever. But I was looking around being like, “Fuck, I wonder if anybody sees me they’re gonna be pissed.” Because this was not COVID-friendly. The only way I could do this job for the city was if I had some way to blow off steam every now and then:

During another conversation, Varma said, “I had to be kind of sneaky about it, you know, because hotels didn’t want people gathering there because I was like running the entire COVID response in the city.”

Crowder has since released a video of himself confronting Varma about his statements. “You have a dossier on me?” Varma asked him.

“Yeah,” Crowder said, adding, “But it is about you as a government official being the architect of the policy having sex parties and having dance parties while businesses are being shut down and New York sees an unemployment that’s twice the national average as a result of policy”:

In June 2020, New York State issued guidelines for people having sex during the pandemic, Breitbart News reported at the time.

It is important to note that a New York State judge ruled in October 2022 the city employees fired for not taking the coronavirus vaccine must be reinstated and given backpay because the vaccine mandate was unconstitutional, according to Breitbart News.

Per the recent Post article, Varma has said he takes responsibility for not using the “best judgment” while also saying the private conversations were taken out of context.

