Neighbors in Tennessee have once again lived up to their name as the Volunteer State by taking action after floodwaters from Hurricane Helene blocked a bridge.

The deck of the Jackson Bridge was covered in debris, which made it impassable and stranded people in the areas around it, WJHL reported Sunday.

Neighbors from south of the Nolichucky River used every tool they had to clear the bridge in an effort to help those living from Embreeville to South Central in Washington County.

“We’ve been here all morning pushing mud, cutting trees and moving things out,” neighbor Steven Beckett said.

An image shows the massive flooding:

Meanwhile, Taylor Bridge had collapsed, which left people in a dire situation. One man was running low on medication for his diabetes.

However, Beckett and other residents knew people like him needed help, so they got to work on the Jackson Bridge while waiting for crews who arrived later.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy later expressed his gratitude for the neighbors who worked so hard to clear the bridge.

WATCH — Aftermath: Aerial Footage Seen of Tampa Area After Hurricane Helene Passed Through:

“I just want to say how impressed everyone has been with the support from the community trying to help the people that were stranded on the other side of the Nolichucky River,” he stated, later noting another group helped clear Snap Bridge Road.

On Sunday evening, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the Jackson Bridge and Snap Bridge were open but advised people against driving to the Highway 107 area to keep it clear for recovery crews, WJHL reported.

It is important to note that the state’s residents have a history of taking on difficult tasks, per the Tennessee Historical Society.

“Tennessee became known as the ‘Volunteer State’ during the War of 1812 due to the key role played by volunteers from the Tennessee militia. Newspapers of the day touted the military spirit of the men of Tennessee,” the society’s website read.

“That reputation was solidified in the Mexican American War of 1848, when President James K. Polk of Tennessee issued a call for 2,600 volunteers and 30,000 Tennesseans answered,” it noted.