People and pets in Hillsborough County, Florida, are grateful for crews who have worked hard to rescue them after Hurricane Milton hit the state’s west coast on Wednesday.

Teams with the Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue shared a positive update on Friday about their efforts, saying the agency has saved over 100 pets so far, Fox 13 reported.

“Check out this beautiful moment of pure gratitude and love! This dog’s eyes say it all as he looks at Cpt. Dusty Mascaro from our HCFR TSAR team after being brought to safety,” the agency said. The post featured an image of a wet black, white, and brown dog gazing at its rescuer after being carried out of floodwaters:

Heartwarming Rescue Moments Check out this beautiful moment of pure gratitude and love! This dog’s eyes say it all… Posted by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Florida on Friday, October 11, 2024

“After Hurricane Milton, our teams have rescued 104 pets so far, ensuring that no one—human or animal—is left behind. We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve and protect all members of our community, big and small,” the agency continued.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported these efforts! Together, we will get through this and rebuild,” the post added.

Social media users were quick to share their reactions to the update, one person writing, “You guys are the best. Thank you for your support.”

“Your amazing selflessness does not go unnoticed, thank you on behalf of all the rescued fur baby’s,” another user said, while someone else commented, “Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! These pets need saving just like humans. I appreciate your kindness and putting yourselves in danger to save them. True heroes!!!”

In addition, one Florida dog who was left trapped on the side of a highway as the hurricane approached was rescued and placed in foster care, Breitbart News reported on Friday:

“After rumors that the dog was returned to its previous owners spread on social media, the Leon County Humane Society clarified that the dog — who is now named ‘Trooper after the heroes who saved him — is in their care,” the article said.