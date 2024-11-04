A nearly forgotten veterans memorial is getting some much-needed attention from citizens in Westbrook, Maine.

Neighbor Kevin Moss noticed the neglected monument in August while he was waiting at a nearby stop sign on the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Route 302. He later walked over to it and pulled a bush’s branches off of it to find a stone with a plaque underneath, WMTW reported on Friday.

“Erected to honor Pride’s Corner veterans of all wars, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Pride’s Corner, 1983,” the plaque reads.

The monument fell into disrepair after the Kiwanis Club disbanded years ago, but volunteers were not about to let that be the end of the matter.

In October, Moss told the American Journal, “You can’t walk away from this. It’s an obligation.”

His coworkers at Revision Energy had created a group called Revision Energy Veterans and Active Military Personnel (REVAMP). They spent hours on Friday cleaning up the monument and hope to get a rusty flagpole near the site replaced.

Moss said the effort made him feel good, adding, “It shows that random people will just show up with full heart.”

The WMTW article noted the group will return to the site on Veterans Day to honor the nation’s service members.

Americans all over the nation have done similar things to honor veterans who sacrificed so much for their country.

In May, Breitbart News reported that a U.S. Navy veteran who is the founder of the nonprofit group called By Memorial Day was leading the charge to encourage people to maintain veteran headstones outside of national cemeteries.

“We believe every veteran headstone should be maintained in a clean and respectable condition as if it belongs in Arlington,” the organization’s website read.

In 2022, a Boy Scout raised $77,ooo to build a veterans memorial in Olivia, Minnesota.