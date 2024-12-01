A mansion in Weston, Connecticut, went up in flames on Thanksgiving when residents were preparing a fried turkey.

The fire erupted in the garage of the home on Weston Road around 3:45 p.m., and firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the blaze, NBC Connecticut reported on Friday.

In a social media post, the Weston Volunteer Fire Department detailed some issues first responders faced:

Firefighters attempted an aggressive fire attack however their efforts were thwarted by dangerous fire conditions and structural collapse. In addition, a vehicle drove over the water supply hose on Weston Road, damaging the line, which completely stopped the flow of water for several minutes. Defensive operations were initiated and personnel remained on scene for over 16 hours battling the blaze and overhauling.

It is important to note that no one was hurt during the incident, but the house was deemed uninhabitable as a result.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Weston Fire Marshal, however based on the preliminary investigation it appears the fire began in the garage and was the result of frying a turkey,” the fire department said.

Photos show the massive blaze that engulfed the house:

“Amazing job by all the firemen, horribly sorry for the family who lost their home. I can only imagine if they have children and how tough it must be for them,” one social media user said after the incident.

“How awful. My prayers are with the family. Thank God no one was hurt,” another user said.

The U.S. Fire Administration offers safety tips to people preparing to fry their turkeys, such as making sure the fryer is on a steady, level surface and at least ten feet away from their home.

“Without thermostat controls, deep fryers can overheat oil to the point of starting a fire. If your turkey fryer does not have a thermostat, use a kitchen thermometer that attaches to the side of the pot. This will help you monitor the temperature of the oil,” the agency said.