A tragic incident involving two children occurred on Saturday in Albany, New York, leaving a community in shock.

A 12-year-old boy died and an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured after they fell through ice at Washington Park Lake Saturday afternoon as temperatures were near freezing, Fox Weather reported.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Albany Police Department explained what happened during the drowning tragedy:

On Saturday, December 7, 2024 at around 4:35 p.m., officers responded to Washington Park Lake near the park’s lake house for reports of two juveniles who had fallen through the ice. Upon arrival, officers and Albany firefighters located and rescued a 11-year-old female. She was treated on scene and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for further treatment. A secondary search was conducted by members of the New York State Police underwater recovery team, and at around 7:25 p.m. the body of a 12-year-old deceased boy was recovered from the lake.

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Young Boy and leaves Young Girl in Critical Condition After an Ice-Related Drowning… Posted by Albany Police Department on Sunday, December 8, 2024

Police said investigators believe the boy had tried to walk across the lake to the lake house when he fell through the ice.

“It is then believed that the 11-year-old female observed the boy fall through the ice and, in an attempt to help, followed the same path of travel across the lake, where she also fell through the ice,” the agency continued, adding the girl is in critical condition at the hospital.

Video footage shows first responders at the scene searching for the boy:

The children were students at North Albany Middle School, according to LoHud.com.

In a press release, City School District of Albany Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter said, “Our hearts go out to the families of these students at this incredibly difficult time. This is a terrible tragedy and we are grieving as a school community.”

Social media users also shared their grief at the tragic news, one person writing, “This is so very sad. Praying for both families.”

“Praying for her recovery and the young man’s family,” another user commented.