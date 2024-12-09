A Florida man’s larger-than-life Christmas yard decoration references a beloved film that has always brought laughs to viewers.

J.P. Michalik of Neptune Beach decided to go all out this holiday season by creating a replica of the leg lamp from the 1983 movie A Christmas Story, News 4 Jax reported Thursday.

“You’re looking at an exact scale replica of the leg lamp from ‘A Christmas Story.’ It is 420% bigger than the one that appears in the movie, so it’s 20 feet tall,” he said.

A photo shows the massive lamp in his yard with the character Ralphie hugging it while wearing his pink bunny suit:

In the beloved film, Ralphie’s father receives a “major award” that is delivered to their home inside a box labeled “Fragile.” However, his father pronounces it “Fra-gee-lay” believing “it must be Italian.”

The anticipation builds until his father finally reveals what is hidden inside the box — a lamp that looks like a woman’s leg covered in fishnet pantyhose.

Much to his wife’s chagrin, Ralphie’s father then places the lamp on a table in their home’s front window so the entire neighborhood can enjoy its glow:

The creative Michalik used golf netting and a half mile of fringe to make his project look exactly like the one in the movie.

He said everyone was getting into the Christmas spirit by decorating their homes and he thought it would be fun to have a competition.

“I was tossing and turning one night and then I had this epiphany,” Michalik told News 4 Jax. His creation appears to be a hit with his community and people online.

“People come by and sometimes their kids haven’t seen the movie and they’re like, ‘Oh no, we gotta go home, and we’re going to force you to watch this movie.’ A 40-year-old movie with no CGI and people are still quoting it 40 years later,” he said.