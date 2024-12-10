CDC Warning: Drug 100 Times More Potent Than Fentanyl on the Rise

Federal health officials are warning of a drug even more deadly than fentanyl that has killed numerous people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned Thursday that an altered version of fentanyl known as carfentanil is believed to be 100 more times potent than fentanyl, a drug that has been pouring over the United States’ southern border, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

“Last year, nearly 70% of all U.S. overdose deaths were attributed to illegally manufactured fentanyls (IMFs),” the article said, adding that one of those was carfentanil and deaths resulting from it jumped over 700 percent in 2024.

The CDC’s warning said carfentanil has “reemerged in the U.S. drug supply” and cited the CDC’s State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System data.

WATCH — “Don’t Do This!” Officer Pleads with Armed Drug Dealer to Let Go of His Gun:

The agency continued:

In 2013, illegally manufactured fentanyl and fentanyl analogs (IMFs) entered the U.S. illegal drug supply as adulterants of or replacements for white powder heroin in the Northeast and have now replaced heroin as the dominant opioid in the United States (1). Introduction of IMFs led to a sharp rise in overdose deaths, likely because of their high potency and rapid onset of effects (2,3). In 2023, approximately 72,000 drug overdose deaths, or nearly seven in 10, were estimated to involve fentanyl, which is primarily illegally manufactured.

In 2016, CBS News interviewed a man who survived overdosing on carfentanil and was thankful to be alive.

“It almost took a father from his kids, a son from his mom and dad, a brother from his brother and sisters. Its the devil,” he said:

“Based on the increase in fatal overdoses, the CDC is calling for ‘rigorous monitoring’ of carfentanil and other opioids more potent than fentanyl,” the Fox article read.

It is important to note that about 34.3 tons of fentanyl that made it to the U.S. by crossing the southern border have been seized since President Joe Biden (D) and Vice President Kamala Harris (D) took office, Breitbart News reported in October.

The outlet noted that amount was enough to kill every person on Earth.

“The deadly synthetic opioid is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Just two milligrams of it — similar to 10 grains of table salt — is considered a lethal dose by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission,” the article said.