President Joe Biden (D) and Vice President Kamala Harris (D) are reportedly helping push gender ideology on military families.

The administration gave a federal grant to “facilitate training for military families that pushes parents to affirm their child’s self-selected gender identity,” per a Daily Caller article published on Saturday.

The outlet continued:

The $850,000 grant project, known as Centerstone’s LGBTQI+ Family Support Program (Family+), intends to provide “affirming interventions for 230 youth and their families” and train 100 staff in delivering these “evidence-based interventions,” according to the grant description. “Services will be delivered at Centerstone’s Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Fayetteville, North Carolina, home to Fort Liberty Army Base (formerly Ft. Bragg), the largest US Army installation, and Pope Air Force Base,” the grant description states. “Family+ will place a key emphasis on serving focus population youth from among the area’s estimated 37,800 children of active duty military members and 82,475 Veteran households with children.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told Breitbart News in 2023 that leftists want to indoctrinate children with gender ideology to “break down those centers of resistance” because “they don’t like the nuclear family.”

“Power. It’s also indoctrination — ideological indoctrination. If you get the parents sidelined, then they can fill the kids’ heads with the nonsense they want,” he added.

In 2021, Breitbart News reported that Republicans in the House and Senate were angered over the announcement from Biden’s Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough that the Department of Veteran Affairs would move forward with policy to make “gender reassignment” surgery available to veterans.

“We’re making these changes not only because they are the right thing to do, but because they can save lives,” McDonough claimed at the time.

In July 2023, Republicans in the House and Senate worked toward passing a defense policy bill that would “shred wokeness in the military and the entire Department of Defense (DOD) bureaucracy if it becomes law,” Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong reported.