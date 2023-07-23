The left wants to indoctrinate children with gender ideology to “break down those centers of resistance” because “they don’t like the nuclear family,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Power. It’s also indoctrination — ideological indoctrination. If you get the parents sidelined, then they can fill the kids’ heads with the nonsense they want,” Hawley said last Sunday at the 2023 Turning Point Action Conference. “They can, again, break down those centers of resistance. They don’t like the nuclear family. The left has waged a continuous war on the nuclear family, whether its jobs for American men to provide for their families, whether it’s the parent’s right over education, whether it’s faith, they have continuously assaulted the family.”

As for how Republicans should proceed combating the proliferation of gender ideology under the Biden administration, Hawley proposed bolstering parental rights and enabling them to sue school districts that attempt to indoctrinate their children.

“Well, let’s start with our schools. Number one is, we have to give parents power in schools. We have to give them a federal right to see what their kids are being taught, who is teaching them, what their tax money is being spent on, and to make sure that their kids are not given any kind of medication or prescription without the parents’ authorization,” the senator said.

“What you do is, you give them these rights, and then you give parents the right to sue. So, if the school district violates those rights, they can get into court and hold those people accountable. It starts with the schools. You have to give parents that kind of power,” he continued. “And then we need to get it out of our military. We have to get it out of the federal government, this transgender ideology. Why are we funding this? We shouldn’t be, in our military or anywhere else. But if we don’t take care of it with schools and parents, we’ll never stop it.”

EXCLUSIVE — Josh Hawley: Everything the Left Does Is About Assaulting “The Nuclear Family”:

When asked how he thinks the history books will look back on the federal government’s embrace of transgenderism, especially with regards to children, Hawley said supporters “will be condemned for promoting a form of child abuse.”

“A century ago, all of the expert elite liberals were all in favor of sterilizing criminals, and forcing sterilization on people. That was their grand idea, and they said it was in the name of science. I think we will look back on this period and say they tried to do it again,” he said.

“They were out there advocating for kids to be sterilized with drugs, to be sterilized with surgeries. They were out there pushing the most radical, anti-reality, anti-science, anti-family agenda in American history. And I think they will be condemned for promoting a form of child abuse,” he concluded.