San Francisco’s Department of Public Health has reportedly hired a “fat acceptance” and “body positive” activist as a “weight stigma” consultant.

Virgie Tovar, a social media influencer known for her “Lose Hate Not Weight” TED Talk and her books, including You Have the Right to Remain Fat, said Tuesday in an Instagram post that she is “UNBELIEVABLY proud to serve” the city of San Francisco:

“I’m UNBELIEVABLY proud to serve the city I’ve called home for almost 20 years in this way! This consultancy is an absolute dream come true, and it’s my biggest hope and belief that weight neutrality will be the future of public health,” Tovar wrote.

Some of her other work includes a Forbes column where she directs readers on “How To Host A Size-Inclusive Thanksgiving” and her Substack blog where she talks about “Body positivity/fat acceptance/size inclusivity”:

Tovar also models plus-size clothing to combat “weight bias” and “weight discrimination”:

San Francisco’s health department does not appear to have acknowledged the consulting partnership yet.