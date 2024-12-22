Officials launched an incredible rescue mission Thursday to save a hiker trapped in extremely deep snow in New Hampshire.

Twenty-eight-year-old Patrick Bittman of Portland, Maine, initially set out to catch the sunrise from Mount Lafayette late Wednesday. However, his outing did not go as planned, Fox Weather reported Saturday.

He was forced to turn around when he came upon deep blowing snow as he approached the summit of Little Haystack on Franconia Ridge. It was not long before he could no longer find his way and moved into the Dry Brooke drainage.

Bittman spent the night in temperatures that were reportedly around 20 degrees with severe wind chills. When Thursday dawned, Bittman, who was experiencing hypothermia, called 911 for help as he was trapped in deep snow.

Hypothermia is a medical emergency that occurs “when core body temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit,” per the Mayo Clinic.

“When body temperature drops, the heart, nervous system and other organs can’t work as well as they usually do. Left untreated, hypothermia can cause the heart and respiratory system to fail and eventually can lead to death,” the site read.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team, and the Army National Guard responded to Bittman’s call for rescue.

“Conservation officers from Fish and Game and volunteers with Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team were en route up Falling Water by 10 a.m. Flying from Concord, the medevac crew reached Franconia Notch forty-five minutes later, but poor visibility forced them to land their Black Hawk at nearby Cannon Mountain Ski Area,” the New Hampshire National Guard said in a social media post: When Minutes CountBy NHNG Public AffairsA momentary break in cloud cover gave a New Hampshire Army National Guard… Posted by New Hampshire National Guard on Friday, December 20, 2024

Rescuers on the ground wearing snowshoes eventually got to Bittman around 1:00 p.m. They placed an emergency shelter called a Bothy Bag over him, gave him dry clothes, and also warm fluids.