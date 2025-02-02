A World War II veteran in Gainesville, Georgia, was joined by loved ones to celebrate something very special on January 26.

Alan Kinder turned 100 years old and marked the occasion with a party at Smoky Springs Senior Center, WTSP reported on January 27.

“These last two or three years, I’ve been building up to this. As I got closer and closer to it, it became more important than I make it,” explained the veteran who joined the U.S. Army at 19 and served in the war. HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY! Today, my WWII Veteran friend, Alan Kinder celebrated his 100th Birthday! We all had a blast! Enjoy the pictures! Posted by G.I. Jive Radio on Sunday, January 26, 2025 In a social media post, author and World War II historian Tim Drake shared photos of the veteran enjoying his party and gave more details about his time in the service. “Alan served in Europe during the war as part of an artillery sound ranging battalion. They identified the location of enemy artillery, so that Allied forces could destroy them. Alan was an engineer in civilian live,” he wrote. “Happy 100th Birthday Alan. Thank you for all you did on behalf of our freedom and letting me crash the party today,” Drake wrote.

Following his time in the service, Kinder graduated from college and moved to California, then back to Georgia where he loves being near the mountains and hills.