FDA Escalates Recall of Quaker Oats Pancake Mix to ‘Most Serious’ Level

A recall for a Quaker Oats pancake mix has been escalated to the “most serious” level after “undeclared milk” was found in some boxes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) upgraded the recall regarding the product known as Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix, Fox Business reported Saturday.

On January 14, the Quaker Oats Company announced a limited recall of the some of the boxes “that may contain undeclared milk, after being alerted by a retail partner,” the FDA’s post read.

People with allergy or severe milk sensitivities were in danger of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they ate the product, the agency explained.

“On Thursday, the FDA updated the recall category to Class I, which pertains to ‘situation[s] in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,'” the Fox report said.

The product was distributed to some stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah and Wisconsin.

“Consumers would have been able to purchase this mix as early as November 18, 2024,” the announcement, released in January, stated.

The recall involves the product with the UPC code 30000 65040 and a best-by date of September. The FDA also noted that no allergic reactions connected to the issue have yet been reported.

According to the Pearl Milling Company’s webpage featuring the mix, the site says, “Make any moment memorable when you serve a stack of pancakes made with our Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix.”

“They’re perfectly fluffy, delicious and contain no added colors or flavors, so you can feel good about serving them to your family,” it reads.

In 2021, parent company PepsiCo said the pancake mix and syrup line known as Aunt Jemima was being rebranded as the Pearl Milling Company, according to Breitbart News.

“Several relatives say the company is snubbing the women who have played the ‘Aunt Jemima’ character, including descendants of Anna Short Harrington and cousins of Lillian Richard. Nancy Green, a trailblazing black woman who birthed the ‘Aunt Jemima’ character, was born a slave in Kentucky but became one of the first black corporate models in the nation,” the report said.