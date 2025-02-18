Firefighters in Pennsylvania were still working Tuesday at the scene of a huge fire that began late Monday.

The blaze broke out at an SPS Technologies building in Abington Township, NBC Philadelphia reported, noting there was an explosion on Monday and another on Tuesday.

“Crews had said earlier on Tuesday morning that the fire — that started at the company’s warehouse on 301 Highland Avenue on Monday around 9:35 p.m. — was contained shortly before fire crews were recalled to the site,” the report said. “Witnesses said there was also an explosion inside the building when the fire began on Monday night.”

At least 60 workers were at the site when the fire initially started on Monday. Everyone was evacuated and officials have not reported any injuries.

Aerial video footage shows the blaze as crews worked to contain it:

During a press conference early Tuesday, Thomas McAneney, Abington Township’s emergency management coordinator, said, “We are still fighting this fire. It’s still actively burning.”

Because of the blaze, officials closed schools and ordered residents to shelter in place, the Associated Press (AP) reported, noting SPS Technologies develops, manufactures, and supplies aerospace fasteners and precision components.

The NBC report said the company was founded in Jenkintown in the early 1900s as the Standard Pressed Steel Company.

The AP article noted:

The shelter in place order was in effect until the incident was under control because smoke and particulates from the fire were filtering across the area, officials said. Hazmat crews were monitoring air quality and advised all businesses within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius to remain closed until further notice.

Additional footage shows the damage the fire left behind, per NBC:

Although the company mainly makes bolts for airplanes, their development requires chemicals, a reporter for the outlet said.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.