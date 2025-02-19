OnlyFans porn star Lillian (Lily) Phillips, who infamously slept with 100 men in one day in 2024, announced she is pregnant Tuesday. Fans, however, took the comment section to accuse the adult content creator of “faking” her pregnancy for “attention.”

“The secret is out,” the OnlyFans star wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself sporting what appears to be a baby bump, adding, “Baby Phillips 2025.”

The second photo in the Instagram post shows two pregnancy tests displaying positive results.

“CONGRATS LILY WHO THE FCK IS THE DAD,” one Instagram user commented.

“CAN YOU ANSWER WHO IS THE DAD WE HAVE TO KNOW RIGHT NOW,” another exclaimed.

“The Maury Show gotta come out of retirement for this one,” another remarked.

“Feel sorry for the baby,” another Instagram user commented.

“Poor child,” another echoed.

Not all of Phillips’ Instagram followers, however, believed the OnlyFans porn star was telling the truth about having conceived.

“This is not real,” one Instagram user asserted.

“I hope it’s not fake because that’ll be a pretty sick joke,” another commented.

“Lowest of the low, faking a pregnancy,” a third remarked.

“If this fake news, you will once again break the image of creators and show how far they are willing to go for £ and views,” another warned.

“Don’t fall for this stunt,” another Instagram user advised, adding, “Remember they just out for you attention.”

Interestingly, Phillips’ pregnancy announcement came after fellow adult content creator, OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue — who claimed last month that she had slept with 1,057 men in under 24 hours — reportedly posted an Instagram Story sharing her “cravings,” causing fans to speculate about whether or not she is pregnant.

As for Phillips, she made headlines late last year when a documentary that followed her as she prepared for the eyebrow-raising event was published to South African producer Josh Pieters’ YouTube account.

“I’m Lily Phillips, and today I’m getting ran through by 100 guys,” the 23-year-old proclaims at the beginning of the film.

Watch below:

Portions of the documentary show Phillips crying after completing her “challenge” of having sex with 100 men in one day. Those sections of the film were later clipped and posted to X, where they went viral as social media users expressed their dismay.

“I watched the documentary about Lily Phillips. This was her immediate reaction after hooking up with 100 men in a day,” one X user said, sharing a video clip of the moment.

In the video, the OnlyFans star can be seen talking to Pieters after her shocking sexcapade, telling the YouTuber, “It’s not for the weak girls, if I’m honest. It was hard.”

“I don’t know if I’d recommend it,” Phillips admitted. “I think if you’re a different type of girl — it’s kind of like being a prostitute in a sense of, like, it’s just a different feeling. I don’t know to explain it.”

“It feels intense,” the porn star added, welling up with tears.

Phillips then turned away from the camera and walked off so that she could cry in solitude.

Watch below:

At another point in the documentary, Phillips can be seen reflecting on her experience sleeping with 100 men in one day, admitting that she had mentally removed herself from what was transpiring.

“I think sometimes I’m feeling so robotic,” she said. “Sometimes you, like, dissociate — it’s not like normal sex at all.”

“In my head right now I can think of — five, six guys, ten guys — that I remember, and that’s it,” Phillips added. “If I didn’t have the videos, I wouldn’t have known I’ve done 100, you know?”

Watch below:

The 23-year-old’s tearful reflection of her experience made viewers believe that she would no longer be embarking on such endeavors — only to find out days later that Phillips had announced her new goal of sleeping with 1,000 men in one day.

“I want to be the first person to be with 1,000 guys in one day,” she said.

After being asked how long she would be sleeping with each man — given that there are only 1,440 minutes in a single day — the OnlyFans star replied, “In, out, I’m hoping a couple seconds at most.”

Watch below:

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.