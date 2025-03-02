A Texas lawmaker is hoping to amend his state’s ban on gender transition procedures and treatment for children to also apply to adults.

Rep. Brent Money (R) recently filed H.B. 3399, which would change the current law’s language to read “person” instead of “child,” Fox News reported on Saturday.

The proposed legislation may be viewed here.

Per Fox News:

Money’s proposal would prohibit medical procedures “for the purpose of transitioning a person’s biological sex” or “affirming the person’s perception of the person’s sex” if the perception is not consistent with the person’s biological sex. Surgeries and puberty-blocking drugs would be banned for all Texans under the bill, with exceptions for a doctor prescribing puberty-blocking drugs to a child with parental consent to normalize puberty and for surgery on a person born with a “verifiable genetic disorder of sex development.”

The Texas Supreme Court upheld the state’s ban on so-called “gender affirming care” for children in June, Breitbart News reported. “In an 8-1 ruling, the state’s Supreme Court rejected arguments from parents who claimed that a Texas law that went into effect in September 2023, went against their right to decide whether or not to seek out medical care for their children.”

An overwhelming majority of Texas Republican voters believed modifying a child’s gender was child abuse as of 2022, according to a CWSResearch/DefendTXLiberty survey.

“The survey comes as left-wing activists attempt to normalize radical gender ideology, encouraging parents to ‘affirm’ their child’s chosen gender — a plea made by President Biden himself,” Breitbart News noted at the time.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to halt federal funding of so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors, UPI reported.

The order read in part, “It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”