An overwhelming majority of Texas Republican voters believe modifying a child’s gender is, in fact, child abuse, a CWSResearch/DefendTXLiberty survey found.
The survey detailed how it is “currently legal” for a doctor in the Lone Star State to “chemically castrate a child through prescription drugs or to surgically alter their anatomy to allow them to appear more like the opposite sex.”
“Critics say such procedures are child abuse and should be banned. Do you believe modifying the gender of a child is child abuse?” the survey asked.
The vast majority, 84 percent, agree that modifying a child’s gender is child abuse, compared to 8 percent who disagree and another 8 percent who remain unsure.
The survey was taken July 9-10, 2022, among 1,918 Texas Republican voters and has a +/- 2.2 percent margin of error.
Joe Biden said at a town hall event that even eight-year-old children should be allowed to decide their gender. https://t.co/DVii5zOKPf
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 29, 2020
The survey comes as left-wing activists attempt to normalize radical gender ideology, encouraging parents to “affirm” their child’s chosen gender — a plea made by President Biden himself.
“To parents of transgender children, affirming your child’s [claimed transgender] identity [is] one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe and healthy,” he said earlier this year.
The survey also comes months after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) directed the state to investigate transgender procedures performed on children following the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) deeming the procedures “child abuse” under Texas law:
In a letter addressed to Jaime Masters, commissioner of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), Abbott affirmed that the OAG determined that many of the so-called sex-change procedures done on children “constitute child abuse,” thereby directing the agency to “conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas.”
Citing the OAG Opinion, Abbott said it is clear that it is against the law to “subject Texas children to a wide variety of elective procedures for gender transitioning, including reassignment surgeries that can cause sterilization, mastectomies, removals of otherwise healthy body parts, and administration of puberty-blocking drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone or estrogen.” Under Texas law, Abbott continued, all licensed professionals “who have direct contact with children who may be subject to such abuse, including doctors, nurses, and teachers,” could face “criminal penalties for failure to report such child abuse.”
At the time, Biden criticized the decision, deeming the move “government overreach at its worst.”
Texas is not the only state with officials tackling the issue. Florida is also making moves, as the state health agency recently released a report questioning the “science” behind “gender-affirming” care, ultimately concluding that such procedures and treatments are not safe and effective but experimental.
