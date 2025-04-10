Police officers and a neighbor in Christopher, Illinois, are being praised for rushing to the aid of a firefighter when a home collapsed.

Crews responded to the scene not long after the house caught fire early Thursday, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

Body camera footage shows the home with flames and black smoke coming out of it as people stood nearby and across the street.

However, seconds into the clip, the house explodes and its front porch collapses. Everyone at the scene runs away from the explosion, but moments later it appears they are alerted to the fact that a firefighter is still inside the house and needs help.

“Let’s get him out! Come on! Let’s get him out!” Someone is heard yelling as several officers and a bystander rush toward the home without worrying about their own safety.

The group grabs hold of the porch’s roof and quickly lifts it as someone keeps yelling, “Get him out!”

Crew members are then seen pulling the firefighter, wearing his heavy gear, out from under the rubble:

According to authorities, the firefighter did not suffer any major injuries and is recovering, per the National News Desk.

In a statement following the incident, the Christopher Police Department said, “We are thankful for all of our firefighters and first responders! They have a very dangerous job, and today highlighted the dangers they face all too often.”

“We are grateful that no one sustained major injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Christopher firefighter for a fast and speedy recovery, and also with the family that lost their home during this tragedy,” the agency stated.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, per KFVS.

During an interview with the officers who saved him, the grateful firefighter who was rescued, Richard Jackson, said once he realized they were pulling him out of the rubble he knew he was going to walk away and is further motivated to keep helping his neighbors.

“It’s not one of those things that scares me away from doing it. If anything, it makes me want to do it more because when people need help that’s what we’re here to do,” he explained.