White House Rips Fauci in Revamped COVID-19 Website Detailing Virus’s ‘True Origins’

The White House has revamped the COVID-19 guidance page, which now states the likely origin of the virus was a lab leak involving gain-of-function research.
The website features the heading “Lab Leak,” with a subheading of “The True Origins of COVID-19.” The White House lists five key points regarding the coronavirus’s genesis:
- “The virus posses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature.“
- “Data shows that all COVID-19 cases stem from a single introduction into humans. This runs contrary to previous pandemics where there were multiple spillover events.”
- “Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research (gene altering and organism supercharging) at inadequate biosafety levels.”
- “Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers were sick with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market.”
- “By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced. But it hasn’t.” [emphases original]
The website also challenges “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” publication, which asserted that the virus originated organically.
“’The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2′ publication — which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory — was prompted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated in nature,” the website states.
The likely cause of the virus, per the White House, was a lab leak during gain-of-function research.
“A lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research is the most likely the origin of COVID-19. Current government mechanisms for overseeing this dangerous gain-of-function research are incomplete, severely convoluted, and lack global applicability,” the page notes.
The White House sourced the information for the page from the House Oversight Committee website.
