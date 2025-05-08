A bright young woman in New York is making her nation proud after overcoming homelessness in order to achieve her dreams.

Rakayla Austin recently completed U.S. Marine Corps boot camp and became a squad leader after living in a room at a jail that was converted to a homeless shelter in Albany County, WNYT reported on Thursday.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple detailed Austin’s inspiring journey.

“In January Rakayla was living in our shelter at the County Jail where our mission is to uplift individuals to overcome challenges. After a while, she made the courageous decision to join the US Marines,” he said.

“I am thrilled to report that Rakayla not only successfully completed boot camp but also emerged as a squad leader and a shining example of determination. Congratulations on transforming your life and best wishes for a bright future,” Apple wrote:

While living at the shelter, Austin said the direction, motivation, and positive reinforcement she received put her on a new path to a better future.

“In ten years, I’m hoping to be amongst the bigger ranks in the military,” she commented in January:

Housing supervisor Vivian Kornegay said sometimes hardships come into people’s lives and they find themselves in tough situations.

However, “It doesn’t mean people lack motivation, skills, or what it takes to be successful,” Kornegay stated. She later added that Austin has what it takes to be a Marine because she has determination and tenacity to get the life she deserves.

Social media users showered praise on the young woman for completing boot camp. One person wrote, “Outstanding job!! Congratulations Rakayla, wishing you all the best!!! A great example of when people come together how it can provide opportunities for those eager to achieve their goals!!”

“You go girl!! Thank you for your service! Rise like a phoenix!” another user said.