Chinese health officials claimed Wednesday that the World Health Organization’s (W.H.O.) global Pandemic Agreement was guided by dictator Xi Jinping’s “vision of building a global community of health for all.”

This is a deeply worrying prospect given the Chinese government’s role in unleashing the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic upon the world, the regime’s continuing refusal to accept responsibility for its actions, and the horrific damage Xi inflicted upon the Chinese people with his brutal coronavirus lockdowns.

Chinese National Disease Control and Prevention Administration (NDCPA) official Hu Guang told the state-run Global Times on Wednesday:

China has been actively participating in the negotiations of the Pandemic Agreement. Guided by the vision of building a global community of health for all proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, China has practiced true multilateralism and has advocated for strengthening solidarity and cooperation among nations during the talks.

Hu claimed China played “a central coordination role in order to jointly improve the global health governance system and boost worldwide capacities for prevention, precaution and response.”

“On technical issues including pandemic prevention and monitoring, China, upholding the spirit of science, has put forward reasonable amendments to the text and been deeply involved in drafting the relevant text,” he said, “playing an important role in helping reach consensus.”

There was nothing multilateral, responsible, or cooperative about China’s behavior during the coronavirus pandemic, which world intelligence agencies are now confident began with a violation of safety protocols at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Beijing is still trying to evade responsibility for its actions by floating crackpot conspiracy theories that the novel coronavirus was an American bioweapon.

China lied to the world about the extent of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, brutally punished those who attempted to tell the truth, destroyed scientific evidence, and manipulated the W.H.O. with false claims. Xi Jinping’s deranged citywide lockdowns only ended when a massive popular revolt broke out.

W.H.O. adopted its Pandemic Agreement in a meeting on Tuesday, hailing it as a “landmark decision” built upon “more than three years of intensive negotiations” over the goal of “making the world safer from – and more equitable in response to – future pandemics.”

Dragging the politically loaded language of “equity” into a scientific discussion is bound to raise some hackles, but W.H.O. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted the top goal was to “better protect the world from future pandemic threats.”

W.H.O. seemed a bit vague about what the Pandemic Agreement would actually do. Media organizations tended to put the phrase “pandemic agreement” in dubious quotes, because it was so light on details. More meetings, debates, and plenary sessions are scheduled over the coming year to hammer some of those details out.

W.H.O. hastened to declare that nothing in the Pandemic Agreement would give the organization “any authority to direct, order, alter or otherwise prescribe the national and/or domestic law, as appropriate, or policies of any Party, or to mandate or otherwise impose any requirements that Parties take specific actions, such as ban or accept travellers, impose vaccination mandates or therapeutic or diagnostic measures or implement lockdowns.”

This might be reassuring to Americans worried about W.H.O. attempting to violate national sovereignty, but it also means nothing in the agreement will keep China from lying about the next pandemic it may unleash.

The U.S. was not a party to the Pandemic Agreement, as President Donald Trump withdrew from W.H.O. as soon as he was inaugurated in 2025. Trump blasted W.H.O. for its “failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of W.H.O. member states,” meaning China.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is also no fan of the W.H.O. or of the Pandemic Agreement. He said the agreement fell well short of the complete “reboot” that W.H.O. needs.

“The W.H.O. has not even come to terms with its failures during covid, let alone made significant reforms. Instead, it has doubled down with the Pandemic Agreement, which will lock in all of the dysfunctions of the W.H.O. pandemic response,” Kennedy said in prerecorded video shown at the W.H.O. assembly.

“Like many legacy institutions, the W.H.O. has become mired in bureaucratic bloat, entrenched paradigms, conflicts of interest and international power politics,” he said.

“We don’t have to suffer the limits of a moribund W.H.O. Let’s create new institutions or revisit existing institutions that are clean, efficient, transparent and accountable,” he urged.

China pledged on Wednesday to contribute another $500 million to W.H.O., replacing the U.S. as the top state donor to the organization.

“The world is now facing the impacts of unilateralism and power politics, bringing major challenges to global health security. China strongly believes that only with solidarity and mutual assistance can we create a healthy world together,” Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong said.