A veteran is enjoying a brand-new home with his family thanks to a nonprofit group’s generosity and eagerness to honor the men and women who have given so much for the United States.

Retired Sgt. First Class David Mathis entered his recently completed residence on Saturday, following a ceremony with the nonprofit group A Soldier’s Journey Home in Evans, Georgia, WRDW reported.

The three-bedroom house was built over a two-week period thanks to a 120-person team, including volunteers, who customized it to be the perfect fit for the veteran, who is a double leg amputee.

Mathis said when he was chosen to receive the home, “I just told them ‘thank you,'” and explained the house he previously lived in was difficult to maneuver. “I feel blessed,” he added when speaking of the new home:

Mathis has served in the United States Marine Corps and the Army, per the nonprofit’s website:

Raised in West Palm Beach, Florida, David enlisted as a military police officer in the Marine Corps just a month after graduating high school. After four years of service, he transitioned to civilian life, spending nine years as a juvenile corrections officer in Pahokee, Florida. In April 2001, David reentered military service, this time enlisting in the Army as a mechanic. During an Iraq deployment in October 2017 with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, his vehicle was struck by an IED. The blast tragically claimed the life of the driver Army Spc. Alexander W. Missildine; David lost both of his legs. Following the injury, David underwent extensive medical treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. After months of recovery and rehabilitation, he achieved the remarkable feat of running PT with his unit at Fort Polk just 18 months later, on prosthetic legs. He was medically retired in 2019.

Mathis, who works part-time as a mechanic, has two children with his wife. “His story is a testament to courage, resilience, and a lifelong commitment to service,” the site said.

During the ceremony on Saturday, Mathis thanked everyone for their support and efforts to build him a home:

The X account Viva Frei also shared an image of Mathis, saying he is “a hero beyond comprehension.”

“These are the Americans who make this country what it is. God bless them, and may God protect them,” the post said.