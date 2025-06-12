U.S. Navy Veteran Honored with Updated Roof on His Home in Idaho

A veteran in Lewiston, Idaho, no longer has to worry about replacing the roof on his home thanks to some generous people.

The Owens Corning company, Purple Heart Homes, and Russell Quality Roofing joined forces to spruce up U.S. Navy veteran Robert Bentley’s residence, KLEW reported Monday.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project’s aim is to offer assistance to those who have given so much of themselves for the nation.

Purple Heart Homes also helped on the project, and its website said its mission is to “honor those who served by providing housing solutions and employment opportunities to qualified Veterans.”

The KLEW article said workers with Russell Quality Roofing also assisted throughout the project and it is the second time the contractor has given a roof to a local veteran.

Click here to see an image of the workers updating the veteran’s roof.

Russell Quality Roofing President Reuben Russell said, “If you think about it, life is tough enough and sometimes people just need that little bit of extra hand.”

“We’re very proud of this program. They’ve done an amazing job teaming up with different companies throughout America to make this happen,” Russell added.

Russell Quality Roofing spoke with Bentley and his family a few months ago about the project, and he was later chosen to receive the help. It is also important to note that since 2016, Owens Corning has donated more than 600 roofs to veterans.

The news comes as there have been numerous other similar projects taking place across the country to assist veterans.

A double leg amputee veteran in Evans, Georgia, was recently surprised with a brand-new home thanks to a nonprofit group’s generosity, per Breitbart News.

Retired Sgt. First Class David Mathis was given a three-bedroom home that fits his needs exactly, and he simply told those who gave it to him “thank you” and also said, “I feel blessed.”