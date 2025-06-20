VIDEO: Two Killed in Rock Slide at Banff National Park in Canada

Two people are dead after a rock slide on Thursday at Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada.

Three hikers were also injured during the incident and their conditions have been upgraded to stable, CTV News reported on Friday.

“Parks Canada and RCMP issued a joint statement Friday, saying a second body was recovered in the morning. The first victim, a 70-year-old woman from Calgary, was found dead at the scene on June 19,” the outlet said, noting that officials were notifying next of kin so they could not yet offer more information.

The rockslide happened at Bow Glacier Falls and crews have been searching the site via aircraft with infrared sensors, per the Lethbridge Herald.

“Officials say no one else has been reported missing and there are no unidentified vehicles at the trailhead,” the outlet said, adding, “a geotechnical engineer has also been brought in to check the stability of the mountainside.”

Video footage posted on Thursday shows the moment the rockslide happened, sending a huge cloud of dust into the air. One hiker is seen climbing over boulders to get to safety:

Not long after the incident, Banff National Park posted an update on social media with a map of the area, telling visitors to avoid the area.

“Temporary closures are expected on Highway 93N (the Icefields Parkway) near Bow Lake to allow for responders to work,” the post read:

Per the CTV article, the Bow Lake and trail to Bow Hut were reopened but the trail where the rockslide happened was still shut down.

In a statement regarding the tragic loss of life, officials said, “Parks Canada and RCMP extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the two individuals who lost their lives; our hearts are with them. Our thoughts also remain with those in hospital and we hope for their full recovery.”

Canada’s website about Banff National Park urged visitors to always be alert and well prepared for the unexpected, warning “Natural hazards are a part of the national park experience.”