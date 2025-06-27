A three-month-old baby was rescued from a hot car on June 17 thanks to the swift actions of two police officers in Corona, California.

When the officers responded to a call of a baby alone in a locked car that had its engine switched off and windows up, they rushed to the scene and realized the infant was in distress, Fox 11 reported on Wednesday.

The City of Corona Police Department shared video footage on Tuesday of the officers looking through the car’s windows into the backseat where the baby was located.

Moments later, a snapping sound is heard as one of the officers deploys his baton and begins whacking at the driver’s side window. Once he has broken through the glass, moved the debris out of the way, and unlocked the car, another officer opens the back door and rescues the baby.

The officer gently lifts the infant out of the vehicle and places the baby on his chest, patting the infant’s back:

LEAVE NO KIDS UNATTENDED️On June 17, 2025, Officers responded to a call of a baby alone in a vehicle with the engine off and windows up. When officers arrived on scene, they observed the baby in distress, and breached a window to extricate him. Corona Fire Department utilized a thermo-device and advised the internal temperature of the vehicle to be 110 degrees. #coronapd #excellenceinpolicing Posted by City of Corona Police Department on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Following the rescue, “Corona Fire Department utilized a thermo-device and advised the internal temperature of the vehicle to be 110 degrees,” the police department said.

Officials reportedly said Thursday that the baby is a three-month-old boy whose father was inside the post office on 414 W. Grand Boulevard when the incident happened, according to the Press-Enterprise.

Department Spokesman Sgt. Tobias Kouroubacalis told the outlet the officers entered the post office and arrested the father on suspicion of child endangerment. He also noted the baby was taken to a local hospital and is now doing “fine.”

In its social media post, the police agency issued a warning to community members, stating, “LEAVE NO KIDS UNATTENDED.”

According to KTLA, it was unclear how long the baby was alone inside the vehicle. The Fox article noted that “A car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes. And cracking a window doesn’t help.”

The outlet also urged people never to leave a child unattended inside a vehicle and “make sure to keep your car locked when you’re not inside so kids don’t get in on their own.”