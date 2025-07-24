CDC: United States Fertility Rate Hits All-Time Low in 2024

The fertility rate in the United States plunged to an all-time low in 2024 as more people put off marriage and having children.

The Hill on Thursday cited data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The outlet said the fertility rate dropped to 1.6 children per woman, but the number of births rose one percent from 2023 to 2024, noting the figure was 3,628,934 births in 2024.

“The country’s fertility rate has been declining for decades, in part because of people waiting to get married and have children until later in life,” the Hill article said.

Meanwhile, a recent report found more women over 40 are having babies, NBC News reported in March:

The report, released earlier this month by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), showed that the U.S. fertility rate — the average number of children born to a woman during her reproductive years — continued its decades-long slide through 2023, with American women having an average of 1.62 children, compared to 1.66 in 2021 and 2022. … Researchers say that there are a number of possible explanations for the gradual increase in the age of new mothers, including evolving social expectations and values; changes in technology and dating behavior; the economic burden of child rearing; and increasing college enrollment among women.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s administration has been considering ways to help increase birth rates across the nation. One idea was a $5,000 baby bonus, Breitbart News reported in April.

“Another proposal involves saving 30 percent of Fulbright program scholarships for those who are married or have children,” the outlet said. “The administration is also considering a more educational approach, supposedly floating a government program that would help educate women about their cycles.” This way women would “have a better idea about their ovulation window and the ideal time to conceive.”

A recent United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report said the world is experiencing a fertility crisis, and many of the policies created to fight it are not working, according to Breitbart News.

In December, the outlet reported “Mass immigration under President Joe Biden is driving nearly all population growth in the United States, the Census Bureau reveals. Without such massive immigration influxes, the population would likely stabilize.”