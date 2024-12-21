Mass immigration under President Joe Biden is driving nearly all population growth in the United States, the Census Bureau reveals. Without such massive immigration influxes, the population would likely stabilize.

The latest Census Bureau report shows that the U.S. population grew by almost one percent from 2023 to 2024 — the fastest annual population growth since 2001.

Under Biden’s mass migration policies, the U.S. added 2.8 million migrants within the last year, pushing the nation’s population to over 340 million residents. Without such mass immigration, the U.S. population would have stabilized and added about half a million residents within the last year.

The report concludes that immigration accounted for 84 percent of this population growth.

“Net international migration, which refers to any change of residence across U.S. borders (the 50 states and the District of Columbia), was the critical demographic component of change driving growth in the resident population,” the report states.

The number of migrants added to the U.S. population within the last year is larger than the 1.7 million added in 2022 and the 2.3 million added in 2023.

The states that saw the largest spike in newly arrived migrants are Florida, adding 411,322 immigrants, California, adding 361,057 immigrants, and Texas, adding 319,569 immigrants.

“What stands out is the diminishing role of natural increase over the last five years, as net international migration has become the primary driver of the nation’s growth,” Census Bureau demographer Kristie Wilder said.

An analysis of Census Bureau data, published last year, found that the U.S. population could hit an unprecedented 400 million by the year 2060 if immigration levels are not reduced.

The majority of Americans continue to tell pollsters that they would like to see U.S. population growth level off.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey, for instance, found that 6-in-10 Americans said immigration-driven population growth should be slowed down or stopped altogether. Fewer than 3-in-10 Americans said current immigration-driven population growth should continue.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.