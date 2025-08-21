28-Year-Old Fitness Influencer Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Mother and fitness influencer Nicole Brenda Santos Marins, 28, died in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

Marins was killed after she accidentally slammed into the back of a stationary vehicle and was run over by another truck in Palhoca, Brazil, the New York Post reported.

The content creator, who had more than 3,000 followers on Instagram, was riding a Honda Biz motorbike when she ran into the back of a Fiat Doblo that was parked in the breakdown lane of a highway due to technical problems. Marins, who also worked as a personal trainer, was then struck and killed by a truck. The driver of the truck did not stop, according to the report.

No one else was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

Marins’ husband, Alisson Cravo, confirmed his wife’s death in several posts to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, calling her “an amazing woman, warrior, worker, [and] a wonderful mother.”

“Thank you for giving me what I didn’t deserve at the moment,” Cravo wrote in Portuguese. “This journey was just the beginning of a beautiful story. Forgive me, I will love you forever, my wife.”

“You brought out my best side,” he continued. “I will miss everything we lived through — all our plans that would happen, the calmness you gave me from your wonderful smile.”