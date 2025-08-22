The tragic death of an experienced skydiver in England one day after she ended the relationship with her partner has been ruled a suicide.

Thirty-two-year-old Jade Damarell died when she crashed in Shotton Colliery on April 27, but officials determined that during her fall she did not try to deploy her parachutes, the BBC reported Thursday.

An assistant coroner identified as Dr. Leslie Hamilton referred to a statement from the woman’s former partner, who said the couple had “ended their relationship the night before.”

An image shows the young woman doing what she loved:

Damarell died as a result of blunt trauma, and toxicological tests showed no signs of alcohol or drugs in her system.

According to the Daily Mail, the young woman had been in a relationship with a fellow skydiver identified as 26-year-old Ben Goodfellow for several months prior to her death.

The outlet continued:

A report from the British Skydiving Association in the wake of her death said Ms Damarell’s parachutes were in ‘good condition’ and in her six jumps the previous day all her equipment had worked ‘as intended.’ ‘The deceased would normally wear a camera, a GoPro, but on the day of this incident she was not wearing her camera or AAD [parachute Automatic Activation Device],’ the report said.

Following her death, an investigator explained that a lock screen on the young woman’s phone said to “check the notes folder,” where authorities found messages to her loved ones saying she was sorry, thanking them for giving her support, and pointing them to her financial arrangements.

Damarell’s family described her as a brilliant, brave, and extraordinary individual who touched many lives with her kindness.

When someone commits suicide, the people close to them can experience emotional devastation, per the Mayo Clinic.

Therefore, it is good for those in the aftermath of the loss to develop healthy coping strategies such as staying in touch with loved ones, preparing for painful reminders such as anniversaries or holidays, taking time to work through the painful loss, and consider attending a support group.