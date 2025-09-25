Dr. Ben Carson Joins Trump Administration in Department of Agriculture Advisory Role

Dr. Ben Carson, who headed up the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) during President Donald Trump’s first term, joined the second Trump administration on Wednesday in a Department of Agriculture advisory role.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins swore Carson in as the Department of Agriculture’s national adviser for nutrition, health, and housing.

“Today, too many Americans are suffering from the effects of poor nutrition. Through commonsense policymaking, we have an opportunity to give our most vulnerable families the tools they need to flourish,” Carson said in a statement.

“I am honored to work with Secretary Rollins on these important initiatives to help fulfill President Trump’s vision for a healthier, stronger America,” he added.

In an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday, Carson emphasized, “You are what you eat.”

He continued, “This administration really wants to look at it from the inception, from how we conduct our planting, our harvesting, how it gets to your plate, what things are done to it that are good, what things in the past have been done that are bad, what’s good for your health.”

Rollins lauded Carson’s qualifications and emphasized that his insights will be “critical” in helping to serve rural communities.

“There is no one more qualified than Dr. Carson to advise on policies that improve Americans’ everyday quality of life, from nutrition to healthcare quality to ensuring families have access to safe and stable housing,” she said in a statement.

“With six in ten Americans living with at least one chronic disease, and rural communities facing unique challenges with respect to adequate housing, Dr. Carson’s insight and experience is critical,” Rollins added.

Carson is a neurosurgeon who served as the director of pediatric surgery at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center for nearly three decades, making groundbreaking advances in the surgical separation of conjoined twins.

In 2016, Carson sought the Republican presidential nomination in a crowded primary field, which Trump ultimately bested on his way to the presidency. Trump tapped Carson to lead HUD, where he served until the end of the first administration.

Trump said last weekend that he intends to honor Carson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Former President George W. Bush also honored Carson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008.