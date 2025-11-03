“Dilbert” creator and author Scott Adams said Monday he will receive treatment of his metastasized prostate cancer with Pluvicto, which the Food and Drug Administration recently approved, after alerting the Trump administration he was having trouble scheduling an appointment.

On Sunday, Adams took to X to announce that his healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, approved his application to receive the drug but “dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it,” which he said he was unable to remedy.

“On Monday, I will ask President Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it,” Adams wrote in the post. “I need it.”

Hours later, Donald Trump Jr. responded, saying he would show it to his father, President Donald Trump.

“Going to make sure that my dad sees this. We’re all praying for you, keep fighting!” Trump Jr. wrote.

By Sunday afternoon, Trump took to Truth Social, shared an image of Adams’ tweet, and wrote, “On it!”



Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also took to X, asking Adams how they could get in touch and stating that Trump wished to help.

Venture Capitalist and All-In podcast host Chamath Palihapitiya connected Kennedy and Adams via text message. Moreover, Dr. Afshine Emrani, MD, FACC, notified Adams that he reached out to the medical directors of the Kaiser Foundation and alerted them to the urgency of the matter.

On Monday, Adams hosted his regular stream, Coffee with Scott Adams, and shared that he received calls from Trump Jr., Kennedy Jr., and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz on Sunday, asking how they could help.

“Then you may have seen that President Trump, best president ever, he posted my message to him that was on X yesterday,” Adams said. “It was a public message, and he just said, ‘On it.’ He was so on it. Oh, my God, was he on it.”

Adams gave viewers an update on where the situation now stands after Sunday’s events.

“I’ll just tell you that it’s under control now, so all wheels are moving in the positive direction. I have extra help beyond Kaiser,” he said.

He noted that Pluvicto, a radioactive drug, cannot be administered immediately.

“There’s a reason that the Pluvicto can’t be administered the day you ask for. It turns out that not only does it have to be administered in a special nuclear medicine environment, so you can’t just do it in a doctor’s office, but it also has to be tuned to your situation,” he said.

“So everybody gets a… different formulation…. they get a different formulation within the same range. So it would have to be tuned for me specifically, and that takes two weeks, but they’re going to try to speed it up. So maybe one; we’ll see,” he added.

Adams noted he has an appointment to speak with an expert on Monday, which is how he believes the treatment process begins.

“So it may be that I just didn’t know they were working on it, but I believe that they had to interview me first. So this morning, as soon as I’m done with this, I’ve got an appointment to talk to their expert, and I think that’s how it starts,” he said.

“So my issue was I didn’t know if the process had started. It wasn’t that it wasn’t done. I couldn’t confirm it had started, which is way more distressing if you don’t know who to get to and you’re not sure it even started,” he added.