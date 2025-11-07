It is that special time of year again when a Secret Santa in eastern Idaho spreads Christmas cheer to people in need.

Nate Eaton of East Idaho News is helping the generous benefactor give away $1 million worth of gifts to residents who have fallen on hard times, and they recently surprised a young mother who is praying for her premature son’s survival, the news outlet reported Wednesday.

The story centers around Anna and Jacob, whose baby, Logan, is fighting for his life in the NICU after entering the world at just 22 weeks.

Premature babies are those born before the 37th week of the mother’s pregnancy, and they often experience difficult health issues as a result, per the Mayo Clinic. The clinic describes a baby born before 28 weeks as “extremely preterm.”

“If you give birth to a preterm baby, your baby will likely need to stay in a special nursery unit at the hospital. Some infants need to spend time in a unit that cares for them and closely tracks their health day and night. This is called a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU),” the site read.

Anna and Jacob have experienced infertility and the loss of several children. They currently drive from Blackfoot to Idaho Falls to be with their son every day.

Therefore, Secret Santa sent Eaton and his team to cheer them up with $500 in gift cards to different restaurants, $1,000 in gas cards, and a $5,000 check.

Anna was surprised to see Eaton at the hospital and told him her son was “a trooper.” When she opened the gifts, Anna said, “Thank you, wow… thank you so much.”

Social media users shared their thoughts on the touching video, one person writing, “I hope that baby keeps getting strong, and can be home for Christmas!”

“Oh, what a precious baby and great Secret Santa recipient. I hope East Idaho News films the day that sweet little one gets to go home,” another user commented.