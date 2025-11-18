A young mother in eastern Idaho got an enormous surprise recently from a Secret Santa who is blessing his community members for Christmas.

Kassidy is a dedicated mother to her two toddler sons, and ever since the younger boy, who is one year old, was diagnosed with a rare condition known as arthrogryposis, his family has made sure he has excellent care, East Idaho News reported Tuesday.

The outlet said the child’s condition causes stiffness in his muscles and joints, which makes it difficult for him to move.

Per the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, “Arthrogryposis, also called arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC), is a term used to describe a variety of conditions involving multiple joint contractures (or stiffness). A contracture is a condition where the range of motion of a joint is limited. It may be unable to fully or partially extend or bend.”

Kassidy takes her son to see a specialist in Salt Lake City, driving the long way nearly every week because her husband has to work. However, his appointments are paused at the moment because he will undergo foot surgery in December. To help cover medical and travel bills, Kassidy even donated plasma.

When Secret Santa learned of the family’s challenges, he sent the outlet’s Nate Eaton and his team to give them $1,000 for gas, $2,000 for groceries and other needs, and a $5,000 check.

Kassidy was surprised to see Eaton at her door and said, “That is so kind,” while opening the gifts. “I’m speechless. I don’t even know what to say,” she added while repeatedly thanking Eaton and his team for bringing her family so much joy.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the touching clip, one person writing, “Kassidy is genuinely one of the sweetest people in the world!! So happy to see her sacrifices and love being recognized and supported.”

“Blessing on you secret Santa. God knows who you are, and he is smiling,” another person commented.