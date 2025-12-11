WATCH: Idaho Secret Santa Gives Elderly Volunteer in Need ‘The Best Gift’

An elderly woman in east Idaho received big surprises thanks to a Secret Santa who found out she was struggling.

Kathryn is a steady volunteer at the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center but she has endured several serious setbacks in recent years, East Idaho News reported Thursday.

She suffered a brain injury during a car crash and recently had knee replacement surgery. However, doctors also found blood clots in her lungs, and the medicine she took to remedy the issue caused kidney failure. Kathryn went on dialysis to get them functioning again.

Now she is in need of hearing aids because hers stopped working, and she also needs an eye exam and corrective lenses, without which she will have difficulty serving alongside her friends at the humanitarian center.

The center’s mission statement reads:

As disciples of Christ we should give of ourselves – our time, talents and resources – to care for those in need, wherever they may be. Providing for the poor and needy in the Lord’s way means that the giver helps those who are less fortunate, by giving according to what each has received from God.

When Secret Santa heard about Kathryn’s needs and her big heart for others, he decided to send East Idaho News’s Nate Eaton to surprise her with a $1,000 check to see the eye doctor and a $5,000 certificate for hearing aids.

When Eaton and his team entered the humanitarian center to find Kathryn, she was shocked to see them. As she opened the gifts, a smile of gratitude appeared on her face.

“Do you mind if I give you a hug?” she asked Eaton. Kathryn then hugged his entire team as watching volunteers applauded.

“I didn’t think this would ever happen. I am surprised. Thank you,” she told him.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the touching moment, one person writing, “Quality of life, the best gift.”

“What a lovely lady. It is the best Christmas treat of all, to see these deserving people receive their gifts!” another user commented.