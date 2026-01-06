Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Baird ‘Responsive’ After Car Accident

Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN) has been in a car accident but is in stable condition receiving hospital care, according to a Fox News report published early Tuesday.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear but the outlet said he is responsive. Fox also said Chief Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram confirmed the news to the outlet.

In a social media post on Monday, Baird celebrated the falling gas prices in his state, touting the Trump administration’s pro-energy policies.

“I have been proud to work with @POTUS and @HouseGOP to UNLEASH our domestic energy production and LOWER gas prices. As a result of our successful, pro-energy policies, the average price for a gallon of gas in Indiana has fallen BELOW $3. Promises made. Promises kept,” he wrote:

According to the biography on his website, Baird serves on the House Committee on Agriculture, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology:

Before being elected to Congress, he served eight years as a State Representative in the Indiana General Assembly. During this time, he was a member of the Ways and Means Committee and played an integral role in balancing Indiana’s budget. He is a strong believer in fiscal responsibility and applied the idea of living within our means, helping to keep Indiana a place where Hoosiers can thrive and businesses can grow. … Congressman Baird is a decorated Vietnam War veteran, as his distinguished service to our country was recognized with a Bronze Star with V device and two Purple Hearts. He and his unit were inducted in the United States Transportation Corps Hall of Fame. One of the Gun Trucks from the unit, “The Eve of Destruction” is on display in the Transportation Museum in Ft. Eustis, Virginia.

The news of Baird’s car accident comes after Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) died, according to statements released Tuesday by GOP leadership, Breitbart News reported.

“Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America,” said House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), adding, “Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children.”

The Breitbart article noted that “LaMalfa’s passing brings the House GOP majority to 218-213.”