NASA brought four astronauts back to Earth after one of them experienced a health issue aboard the International Space Station (ISS), with the crew splashing down early Thursday off the coast of San Diego.

Their return happened over a month early and SpaceX guided the Dragon capsule back to Earth, Fox News reported Thursday.

Video footage shows the moment Crew-11 splashed down after their 167 days on mission, according to NASA, which greeted the crew with “Welcome home”:

The astronaut who experienced the medical issue was stable while in orbit but mission managers decided it was safest to bring the crew home early, per the Fox article.

In a press release Thursday, NASA said:

Crew-11 returned home about a month earlier than planned because of a medical concern teams are monitoring with one of the crew members, who remains stable. Due to medical privacy, it is not appropriate for NASA to share more details about the crew member. Prior to return, NASA previously coordinated for all four crew members to be transported to a local hospital for additional evaluation, taking advantage of medical resources on Earth to provide the best care possible. Following the planned overnight hospital stay, the crew members will return to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and undergo standard postflight reconditioning and evaluations.

The astronauts initially embarked on their mission in August and were supposed to remain in space until May, according to Breitbart News. It was the first emergency return in 25 years of ISS operations.

Live video footage shows the moment the astronauts made it home and crews moved to help them out of the capsule:

The crew was identified as NASA’s Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

Prior to their trip back to Earth, Cardman said, “Our timing of this departure is unexpected, but what was not surprising to me was how well this crew came together as a family to help each other and just take care of each other,” the Associated Press (AP) reported Wednesday.