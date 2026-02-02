Sheriff: Disappearance of Today Show Host Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Becomes Criminal Investigation

Authorities said the 84-year-old mother of an NBC host was reported missing outside Tucson, Arizona, around noon Sunday by her family after she was last seen on Saturday evening at her residence. They are now investigating her disappearance as a criminal case.

The missing person was identified as Nancy Guthrie, who is the mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, NBC News reported Monday.

In an update on Monday, Law enforcement officials said they are investigating her disappearance as a crime, the New York Post reported.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated, “We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help.” He also pointed to the fact that Guthrie does not have any cognitive problems.

He said, “We know she didn’t just walk out of there.” Nanos also described the elderly woman as being “of great sound mind.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department posted a flyer online Sunday evening showing a photo of Guthrie. The agency said she is a “vulnerable adult” and urged anyone with more information to call 911:

When speaking of the investigation earlier on Monday, Nanos told reporters the situation at the home caused investigators to have “grave concern,” adding, “This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we found and located just in looking at the scene.”

Meanwhile, News 4 Tucson said over 100 people have been involved in the search for the missing elderly woman:

Today show host Jenna Hager reported Monday that Guthrie does not have her medication with her, per the Daily Mail.

“I know her personally. And we want to just report, too, that she takes daily medication and she needs them for survival. She’s without her medication. We are thinking of our dearest, dearest Savannah and her whole family right now in our prayers,” Hager said.

According to the NBC article, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is aware of the situation and officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection are also helping by utilizing search-and-rescue dogs.

Nanos said authorities are also using drones, an airplane, a helicopter, and volunteers to look for Guthrie.

In a statement, Savannah thanked everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and support during such a difficult time.

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at: 520-351-4900,” she said.