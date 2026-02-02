Watch: RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz Announce New Mental Health Initiative

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz announce a new mental health initiative on Monday, February 2.

Last Thursday RFK Jr. spoke with Breitbart News at the premiere of Melania, saying that the accomplishments of the second Trump administration could only be compared to the first 100 days of FDR’s presidency in terms of impact.

Also last week, California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom filed a complaint against Dr. Oz over a video alleging large-scale health care fraud in the state.