Exclusive — RFK Jr: Trump’s Accomplishments Can Only Be Compared to FDR’s First 100 Days

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Thursday that President Donald Trump’s accomplishments can only be compared to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first 100 days.

Kennedy Jr. spoke glowingly of the president’s achievements on the red carpet of the ‘Melania’ film premiere at the Trump-Kennedy Center when asked by Breitbart News about this administration’s transparency compared to that of former President Joe Biden’s.

“I think this is the most transparent administration in my lifetime, and probably in American history,” Kennedy Jr. said. “We’ve never had a president who does two or three press conferences a day and answers any question and doesn’t make restrictions on them and has long-form interviews with people.”

“So I’m proud to be a member of it. I’m proud of the other members of the team… I’m constantly awe-stricken by the amount of talent that’s in the room, the amount of commitment to make our country better, the courage that people show in really tackling vested interests, corporations that are overreaching, and how much we’ve gotten done in one year,” he added.

Kennedy Jr. contended that the lone reference point for the impact Trump has had is the Roosevelt administration.

“I don’t think objectively, you can name another administration, maybe the first 100 Days of FDR’s administration, but other than that, I don’t think there’s anybody who’s even close to competitive with the amount of just, you know, just the pure number of impact that President Trump has had on our country,” he said.

During Thursday’s cabinet meeting, which marked the tenth of the Trump administration, already surpassing the nine Biden convened in four years, Trump compared the One Big Beautiful Bill to Roosevelt’s New Deal.

“It’s a new deal in its own way,” he said. “It’s a Republican version of the New Deal. Right behind you is a nice picture of FDR. This is a much better deal than the FDR deal, but we have the Great Big, Beautiful Bill, and it’s given tremendous tax cuts and a lot of other things.”