The FDA’s “green list” is a “red carpet” for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Raul Lopez, founding member and board vice president of RX Border Defense said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Lopez explained that President Trump built a “beautiful wall to protect us from drugs coming in over the border” and said the FDA should essentially do the same, building a “beautiful wall around China’s compounded and manufactured drugs.”

“I mean, basically FDA is winking and nodding, and most people think they’re doing safe medicine, when in reality, they’re not. In fact, like a woman in Kentucky needed a liver transplant, just, you know, just for one month of compounded GLP … . I mean, that’s the real so-called deal,” Lopez said, adding, “Best case scenario, they don’t work. Worst case scenarios, they give you liver failure.”

Lopez, who also serves as the co-founder and chair of Latinos for Tennessee, put this in clearer perspective, asking the audience to imagine what would happen if thousands of Americans took something like that.

“We don’t have enough livers to go around,” he said. “Most people, because they see it on the internet and they’re green listed, they just think, you know, the FDA is behind us.”

Host Mike Slater added some more perspective, quoting a statistic indicating that China has “one of the world’s largest GLP-1 development pipelines, with 102 drugs and all accounting for 40 percent of the global assets in this class.”

Lopez explained how the FDA green list works, describing it as “basically a list that allows easy access to our pipeline that they don’t have to go through the same standards.”

“You know, the FDA is like turning their backs and letting them in,” Lopez said, concluding that the FDA’s green list is “basically a red carpet for the CCP, and a death sentence for American patient safety.”

“It makes no sense at all. You know, if anything, anything in China should be a red list. It … shouldn’t be green light. It should be red light. … You don’t have to go through the same standards as you do here in America or in the background. And basically, they’re not FDA-approved drugs, but they just allow them to come into our our country,” he explained, adding that he is unaware of the justification for doing this.

Lopez also expressed hope that President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will get involved and change this.

“We need to hold the FDA accountable,” he said.

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