WATCH: 91-Year-Old Gives Ohio Officers Performing Welfare Check a ‘Good Laugh’

A 91-year-old woman in Westlake, Ohio, gave officers a laugh after they performed a welfare check at her home on Thursday.

The woman, who was not named, is part of a city program where elderly residents can sign up for daily phone calls from officials to make sure they are doing well, News 5 Cleveland reported Friday.

However, the elderly resident did not answer her phone call that day and dispatchers and her daughter could not reach her. Officers felt something might be wrong, so they went to her house but she did not answer when they knocked on the door.

After using a code to enter her garage, police saw her car and then announced themselves as they walked into her home, hoping to find her.

Body camera footage showed the moment officers entered her house trying to locate the woman, but they did not expect to find her enjoying an engaging hobby.

“We’re with her now. She’s playing video games in her bedroom,” an officer is heard telling dispatchers.

Westlake Police Captain Jerry Vogel said everyone was alarmed until they found out the reason she was not answering her daily phone call.

“Turned out to be okay, everyone got a good laugh out of it,” he stated. Per the Cleveland article, the woman was distracted with the game as she was trying to beat her own record.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the humorous incident, one person writing, “A gaming marathon at 91 years old? I honestly salute her!”

“Yay she’s ok but more importantly did she beat her record? Please don’t leave us hanging!” another person commented, while someone else said, “Granny locked in!”

The city’s welfare check program called “Are You Okay?” offers the free service to senior citizens and other qualified residents.

“Participants in the city receive a daily call to check on their welfare. If the call is not answered, the Police Department is notified and an officer is dispatched to the home to conduct a personal check-in visit,” the city’s website read.