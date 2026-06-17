Couple in IVF Swap Reach Agreement with Biological Parents to Keep Baby

A Florida couple who ended up with a baby girl that is not genetically theirs after an IVF (in vitro fertilization) clinic mix-up have reached an agreement with the child’s biological parents.

Steven Mills and Tiffany Score were able to find the biological parents of their 6-month-old daughter, Shea, and have “come to a mutually devised custody agreement” that allows Mills and Score to remain her permanent parents, the New York Post reported, citing court papers filed in Orange County court on Friday.

Mills and Score decided to keep the details of the agreement private, although court documents note that they will “continue as the permanent custodial parents of their daughter.” A lawyer for the couple said his clients are “committed” to protecting the privacy of Shea’s biological parents and have “begun and intend to continue to foster a relationship of friendship and trust” with them.

Mills and Score filed a lawsuit in January against the Fertility Center of Orlando and its lead reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. Milton McNichol, for allegedly implanting the wrong embryo last year. The couple only discovered the child was not genetically theirs when she was born on December 11, 2025, and was not Caucasian.

The couple had a DNA test to confirm that they are not genetically related to Shea, who is 100 percent South Asian.

The couple informed the court that they have chosen a new medical center to handle any future IVF, and said their remaining embryo has been moved there, according to the report. Court documents indicated the couple will have that embryo tested for parentage, and they will decide their next steps.

The couple also told the judge they had obtained information from the Fertility Center of Orlando that “revealed laboratory-clinic errors.”

“I’m glad the parties have reached an agreement while this child is relatively young,” Orlando Judge Margaret Schreiber said during Monday court hearing, per the Orlando Sentinel.

The couple created three embryos with the first clinic. One embryo was implanted and resulted in Score having a miscarriage.

“The clinic had another embryo, and it was unclear what happened to the third one,” according to the report.

The Fertility Clinic of Orlando previously stated that it would close its doors on May 20 after “thoughtful consideration.”

Mills and Score previously said that “only one thing is as absolutely certain today as it was on the day our daughter was born — we will love and will be this child’s parents forever.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.